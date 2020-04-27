WVOC · Columbia's News, Talk, & Sports

Listen
Columbia Morning News M-F 6a-9a
Glenn Beck M-F 9a-12p
Rush Limbaugh M-F 12p-3p / Sat 1p-4p
The Sean Hannity Show M-F 3p-6p / Sat 4p-7p
The Mark Levin Show M-F 6p-9p
The Buck Sexton Show M-F 9p-12a
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis M-F 12a-1a
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory M-F 11-5a
This Morning With Gordon Deal M-F 6a-9a
In the Garden with Ron Wilson Sat 6a-8a / 9a-10a
Home Improvement Show of the Midlands Sat 8a-9a
The Daily Dive Sat 10a-11a
Jonathon and Kelly Sat 11a-12p
Preservation Specialists Sat 12p-1p / Sun 9a-10
The Weekend Sat 7p-9p / Sun 6p-7p
Art Bell Dreamland Sat 9p-5a Sun
Financial Futures with Josh Bradley Sun 6a-7a
C&C Auto Show Sun 8a-9a
RMWorld Travel Show Sun 10a-12p
At Home with Gary Sullivan sun 12p-3p
Kim Komando Sun 3p-6p
iHeartRadio Podcast Show Sun 7p-8p
Ben Ferguson Sun 8p-10p
Garry Cunningham Sun 10p-12a
CEO's You Should Know Columbia
9:00 AM
Glenn Beck
12:00 PM
Rush Limbaugh
Governor McMaster Extending South Carolina's State Of Emergency
Apr 27, 2020
Columbia Restaurants Curbside Specials and Delivery Options
Common Heartburn Drug Being Studied As Potential Coronavirus Treatment
Apr 27, 2020
New SC Cases Top 200
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
South Carolina Receiving 1.5 Million Surgical Masks
Apr 27, 2020
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19: Event Postponements, Reschedules, and Cancellations
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
More Stories
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
EF2 Tornado Causes Damage In Greenville County
Apr 27, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
SC Coronavirus Cases Nearing 5000
Apr 24, 2020
The Yard Pros
Home Improvement Show of the Midlands
Columbia's Morning News
Gary David
The Glenn Beck Program
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
The Mark Levin Show
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified
Apr 27, 2020
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
